CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 51,668 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 240% from the previous session’s volume of 15,186 shares.The stock last traded at $13.50 and had previously closed at $13.56.

CI Financial Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.35.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. CI Financial had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 50.83%. The company had revenue of $720.62 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CI Financial Cuts Dividend

CI Financial Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1471 per share. This represents a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -67.05%.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

