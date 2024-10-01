CIBC Cuts TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $174.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at CIBC from $179.00 to $174.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.60% from the stock’s previous close.

TFII has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $149.00 target price (down from $176.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Desjardins downgraded shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.20.

NYSE TFII traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $136.36. The stock had a trading volume of 148,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,698. TFI International has a one year low of $104.91 and a one year high of $162.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.33.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TFI International will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TFI International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 20,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in TFI International by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in TFI International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

