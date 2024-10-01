Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Pathway Financial Advisers LLC

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,565 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.6% of Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $840,538,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,922,422 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $955,961,000 after buying an additional 6,054,748 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,409,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,739,000 after buying an additional 4,843,146 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in Cisco Systems by 438.4% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 4,924,988 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,806,000 after buying an additional 4,010,228 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,195,836 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,384,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314,330 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $53.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.16. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $54.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $214.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.87%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $1,342,221.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,794,278.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $1,342,221.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,794,278.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $31,319.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,974.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,049 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

