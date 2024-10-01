Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Troy Asset Management Ltd

Troy Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 858,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 115,025 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.3% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $40,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 222.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 56.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $53.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $214.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.58.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. HSBC raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $64,965.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,957.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $64,965.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,957.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $170,166.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,085.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,529 shares of company stock worth $3,509,049 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

