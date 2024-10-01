CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.90

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.90 and last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 1126 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

CITIC Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.74.

Get CITIC alerts:

CITIC Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

About CITIC

CITIC Limited operates in financial services, advanced intelligent manufacturing, advanced materials, consumption, urbanization, resources and energy, and engineering contracting businesses worldwide. The Comprehensive Financial Services segment provides banking, investment research, securities brokerage, trust, insurance and reinsurance, investment banking, wealth and asset management, financial markets, equity investment, financing, and other integrated financial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CITIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CITIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.