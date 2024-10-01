City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Shares Gap Down to $117.39

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $117.39, but opened at $114.24. City shares last traded at $114.06, with a volume of 3,814 shares.

City Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.71.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.20 million. City had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 17.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that City Holding will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

City Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is an increase from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.97%.

In other City news, Director J. Thomas Jones sold 569 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.47, for a total value of $69,685.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,411 shares in the company, valued at $540,215.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total transaction of $895,503.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,305.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Thomas Jones sold 569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.47, for a total value of $69,685.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,215.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,413 shares of company stock worth $1,149,561 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in City by 4.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in City by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in City by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of City by 1.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of City by 5.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

