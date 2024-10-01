City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Short Interest Down 7.0% in September

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,600 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the August 31st total of 316,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

City Office REIT Stock Performance

CIO stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.81. The stock had a trading volume of 132,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.20. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $6.70.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $42.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.27 million. City Office REIT had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that City Office REIT will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

City Office REIT Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -142.86%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 315,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 60,197 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 69.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 16,874 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,935,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,504,000 after acquiring an additional 29,345 shares during the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About City Office REIT

(Get Free Report)

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.