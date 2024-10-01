City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Short Interest Down 7.0% in September

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIOGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,600 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the August 31st total of 316,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

City Office REIT Stock Performance

CIO stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.81. The stock had a trading volume of 132,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.20. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $6.70.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIOGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $42.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.27 million. City Office REIT had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that City Office REIT will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

City Office REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -142.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 315,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 60,197 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 69.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 16,874 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,935,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,504,000 after acquiring an additional 29,345 shares during the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

