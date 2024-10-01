City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Stock Position Raised by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CIO. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 2,225.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 10.3% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 21,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of City Office REIT stock opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $234.90 million, a PE ratio of -20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $6.70.

City Office REIT ( NYSE:CIO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $42.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.27 million. City Office REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -142.86%.

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

