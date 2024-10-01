Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Clear Secure Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE YOU opened at $33.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.18 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.82. Clear Secure has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $33.85.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Clear Secure will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Clear Secure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clear Secure news, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $4,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Clear Secure news, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $4,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $37,545.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,581.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,023,935 shares of company stock worth $31,714,532. 37.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YOU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,571,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,330 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Clear Secure by 56.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,954,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,271,000 after buying an additional 1,066,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 56.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,103,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,358,000 after buying an additional 757,528 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 303.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,199,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,445,000 after buying an additional 902,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 278.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,099,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,563,000 after buying an additional 808,515 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clear Secure Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

