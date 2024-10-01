Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Trading Down 4.2%

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) traded down 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.35 and last traded at $10.35. 9,342 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,463,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on COGT. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Cogent Biosciences Trading Down 3.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $999.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.51.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 234.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the second quarter worth $89,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 20.5% during the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

