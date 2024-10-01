Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS) Shares Bought by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report) by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,460 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF were worth $8,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RECS. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 8,431 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 691.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 237,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after buying an additional 207,359 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 650,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,166,000 after buying an additional 156,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000.

Shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF stock opened at $33.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.82. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The stock has a market cap of $586.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.96.

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

