Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Short Interest Down 7.5% in September

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 844,200 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the August 31st total of 912,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

In other news, major shareholder Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $2,255,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,891,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,952,671.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Compass Diversified news, major shareholder Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc sold 100,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $2,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,952,671.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.17 per share, for a total transaction of $40,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,111.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,368,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,932,000 after acquiring an additional 890,413 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 29,580 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 703,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,392,000 after buying an additional 59,172 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 45.0% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,094,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,966,000 after purchasing an additional 339,698 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Compass Diversified stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $21.83. 132,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,969. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $25.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 4.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.28.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.39. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $542.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.45 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

