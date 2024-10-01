Concordia International (TSE:CXR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $25.04

Concordia International Corp. (TSE:CXR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CXRX) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$25.04 and traded as high as C$26.50. Concordia International shares last traded at C$25.04, with a volume of 73,541 shares.
Concordia International Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.02, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.07.
About Concordia International
Concordia International Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products. The company operates through two segments, Concordia International and Concordia North America. The Concordia International segment owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products to wholesalers, hospitals, and pharmacies.
