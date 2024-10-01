Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.55.

BBCP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Concrete Pumping from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Concrete Pumping from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. William Blair cut shares of Concrete Pumping from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BBCP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Concrete Pumping Trading Down 1.0 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 71,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Concrete Pumping by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Concrete Pumping by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,550,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,322,000 after buying an additional 91,469 shares during the period. 34.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBCP stock opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Concrete Pumping has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $9.05. The company has a market cap of $313.35 million, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average of $6.61.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.05). Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $109.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.