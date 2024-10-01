Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04). Approximately 299,071 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 210,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.80 ($0.04).

The company has a current ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.57 million, a PE ratio of -140.00 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.83.

Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops mineral projects in United States and West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Sanankoro Gold project located in the southern Mali; Yanfolila Gold Belt, located in Southern Mali.

