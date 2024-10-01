Cormark Weighs in on Vitalhub Corp.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:VHI)

Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Vitalhub in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 30th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Vitalhub’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share.
Vitalhub Stock Performance
Shares of TSE VHI opened at C$8.82 on Tuesday. Vitalhub has a fifty-two week low of C$2.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.09. The company has a market cap of C$448.50 million, a PE ratio of 80.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.27.
Vitalhub Company Profile
Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.
