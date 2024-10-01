Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Down 6.7% Following Insider Selling

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.7% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $14.98 and last traded at $15.04. Approximately 404,771 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 505,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.12.

Specifically, SVP Huw Owen sold 6,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $101,511.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 373,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,630,860.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Couchbase from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Couchbase presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

Couchbase Stock Down 6.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 0.61.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 39.51% and a negative return on equity of 54.84%. The firm had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,059,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Couchbase by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,029,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,014,000 after acquiring an additional 227,828 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Couchbase by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 263,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 204,396 shares during the last quarter. Circumference Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase during the fourth quarter worth about $4,504,000. Finally, EVR Research LP increased its position in shares of Couchbase by 9.4% in the second quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,081,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,010,000 after purchasing an additional 179,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Featured Stories

