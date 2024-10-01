Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Stock Price Up 6%

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) traded up 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.13 and last traded at $48.06. 466,377 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 756,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.35.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Argus cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $894.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.94 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 447.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

