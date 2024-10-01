Creative Planning Buys 65,544 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 21.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 375,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,544 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $15,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Certus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 251,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,141,000 after purchasing an additional 31,824 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 255,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $46.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

