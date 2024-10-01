CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.99

Shares of CRH Medical Co. (TSE:CRH – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.99 and traded as high as C$5.00. CRH Medical shares last traded at C$4.99, with a volume of 36,923 shares traded.

CRH Medical Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.99. The firm has a market cap of C$357.38 million and a PE ratio of -11.97.

CRH Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in ambulatory surgical centers in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to gastroenterology practices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.