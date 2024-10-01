CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.99

Shares of CRH Medical Co. (TSE:CRH – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.99 and traded as high as C$5.00. CRH Medical shares last traded at C$4.99, with a volume of 36,923 shares traded.
CRH Medical Trading Up 0.4 %
The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.99. The firm has a market cap of C$357.38 million and a PE ratio of -11.97.
CRH Medical Company Profile
CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in ambulatory surgical centers in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to gastroenterology practices.
