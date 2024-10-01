Critical Comparison: Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) versus SRM Entertainment (NASDAQ:SRM)

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Free Report) and SRM Entertainment (NASDAQ:SRM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.9% of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of SRM Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.2% of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology and SRM Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology N/A N/A N/A SRM Entertainment -92.34% -118.78% -107.39%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology $73.69 million 0.06 -$19.30 million N/A N/A SRM Entertainment $5.76 million 1.30 -$2.05 million ($0.45) -1.60

This table compares Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology and SRM Entertainment”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SRM Entertainment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology and SRM Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A SRM Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology beats SRM Entertainment on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. designs, produces, promotes, and sells animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. It offers AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction, as well as Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble. The company also holds license to sell products with WUHUANGWANSHUI brand images. Its distribution channels include domestic distributors, e-commerce platforms, supermarkets, and export distributors. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Xiamen, China.

About SRM Entertainment

SRM Entertainment, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells toys and souvenirs to theme parks. It sells its products through amusement parks, entertainment venues, and theme hotels in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

