Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Shares Down 6.9%

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.93 and last traded at $6.93. Approximately 306 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 32,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86.
Institutional Trading of Critical Metals
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Critical Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Critical Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Critical Metals during the second quarter worth $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.
About Critical Metals
Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.
