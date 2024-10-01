Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Shares Down 6.9%

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.93 and last traded at $6.93. Approximately 306 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 32,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

Critical Metals Stock Down 6.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86.

Get Critical Metals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Critical Metals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Critical Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Critical Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Critical Metals during the second quarter worth $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

About Critical Metals

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Critical Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.