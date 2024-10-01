Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $28.10

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.10 and last traded at $28.10, with a volume of 1425 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.05.

Croda International Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.59.

Croda International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.