CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Aldebaran Financial Inc.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. lowered its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike makes up about 1.7% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $1,342,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 429.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,360,000 after acquiring an additional 242,052 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,955,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $2,685,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $73,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD opened at $280.47 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $160.86 and a one year high of $398.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $259.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $68.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 529.19, a P/E/G ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.09.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,623.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total value of $16,410,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,109,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,172,858.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,623.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,962 shares of company stock valued at $28,774,798 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.50.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

