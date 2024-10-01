CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Down 1.1%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $275.35 and last traded at $277.46. 811,060 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 5,301,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $280.47.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.50.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.56. The company has a market capitalization of $67.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 523.51, a P/E/G ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.47, for a total transaction of $3,325,119.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,216,825.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.60, for a total value of $1,636,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,321,481.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.47, for a total transaction of $3,325,119.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,472 shares in the company, valued at $85,216,825.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,962 shares of company stock worth $28,774,798 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,418,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,405 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,828,000 after purchasing an additional 564,662 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 619.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,865,000 after buying an additional 477,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,459,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

