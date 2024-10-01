Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Hits New 1-Year High at $334.93

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $334.93 and last traded at $334.61, with a volume of 74924 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $328.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on CW shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.50.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 1.18.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.82 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,469.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 120 shares of company stock worth $27,914. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,657,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $936,191,000 after acquiring an additional 18,939 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 3.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,393,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $356,684,000 after acquiring an additional 40,657 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 41.7% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 352,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,299,000 after acquiring an additional 103,780 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 30,079.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 302,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,943,000 after purchasing an additional 301,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 247,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,079,000 after purchasing an additional 38,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

