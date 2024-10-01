CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Short Interest Down 7.8% in September

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the August 31st total of 25,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

CVD Equipment Stock Performance

CVD Equipment stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,361. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.17. CVD Equipment has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 20.25% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $6.35 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CVD Equipment in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.

Featured Articles

