D-BOX Technologies (TSE:DBO) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.10

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 25000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

D-BOX Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$24.23 million, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08.

D-BOX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

D-BOX Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and commercializes motion systems intended for the entertainment and simulation, and training markets worldwide. The company produces haptic effects programmed for visual content, which are sent to a haptic system integrated within a platform, a seat, or various other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for D-BOX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-BOX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.