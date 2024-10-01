D-BOX Technologies (TSE:DBO) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.10

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 25000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
D-BOX Technologies Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$24.23 million, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08.
D-BOX Technologies Company Profile
D-BOX Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and commercializes motion systems intended for the entertainment and simulation, and training markets worldwide. The company produces haptic effects programmed for visual content, which are sent to a haptic system integrated within a platform, a seat, or various other products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than D-BOX Technologies
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- About the Markup Calculator
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for D-BOX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-BOX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.