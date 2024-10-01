Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Regency Capital Management Inc. DE

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,416 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 3.7% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth about $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,435,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,435,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on DHR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.94.

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock opened at $278.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $270.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

