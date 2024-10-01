Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Upgraded to Hold at The Goldman Sachs Group

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of Danske Bank A/S stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.00. Danske Bank A/S has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $16.23. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 41.10% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Danske Bank A/S will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities.

