Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in Blend Labs by 176.0% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 51,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 32,686 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Blend Labs by 253.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 523,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 375,233 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the second quarter valued at $35,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 2.9% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 252,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 8.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 780,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blend Labs Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of BLND opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $947.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.15. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 595.99% and a negative net margin of 77.63%. The business had revenue of $40.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BLND. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. William Blair raised Blend Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blend Labs news, insider Winnie Ling sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $40,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 279,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,426.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,303 shares of company stock valued at $124,326. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs



Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

