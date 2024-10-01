Dark Forest Capital Management LP Sells 99,899 Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 77.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,899 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 10.5% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,388,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,291,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Vimeo by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,292,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,470,000 after buying an additional 808,954 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vimeo by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,493,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,535,000 after buying an additional 2,360,405 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Vimeo by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,612,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,207,000 after buying an additional 987,923 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vimeo by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,880,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 68,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VMEO. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Vimeo from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Vimeo from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ VMEO opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.22. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $837.29 million, a P/E ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 2.09.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Vimeo had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $104.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vimeo news, CEO Philip D. Moyer bought 32,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $149,678.17. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,712,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,328.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

