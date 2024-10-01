Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes $57,000 Position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCI. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,659,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Gannett by 1,200.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 254,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 234,971 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gannett by 36,203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 259,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 259,219 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gannett in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,585,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Gannett by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 220,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 104,795 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gannett Stock Performance

Shares of Gannett stock opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $829.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.48. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $5.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gannett ( NYSE:GCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.25. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $639.84 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GCI shares. Citigroup raised Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.10 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Gannett to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Gannett Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

