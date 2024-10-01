Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.85

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DVDCY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and traded as high as $9.85. Davide Campari-Milano shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 3,900 shares traded.
Davide Campari-Milano Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 0.95.
Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile
Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands.
