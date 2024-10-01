Dialight (LON:DIA) Stock Price Up 11.4%

Dialight plc (LON:DIA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 11.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 202.65 ($2.71) and last traded at GBX 200 ($2.68). 62,746 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 27,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 179.60 ($2.40).

Dialight Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 204.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 188.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £79.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -666.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.30.

Get Dialight alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dialight

In other Dialight news, insider Stephen Blair acquired 18,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.31) per share, for a total transaction of £32,705.65 ($43,747.53). In the last three months, insiders acquired 57,037 shares of company stock worth $10,994,717. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

About Dialight

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dialight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.