Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Invst LLC

Invst LLC trimmed its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,879 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Second Line Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 13,484 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100,130 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,480 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after acquiring an additional 16,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

FANG stock opened at $172.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.08 and a 52-week high of $214.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.89.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.51% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $2.34 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,037,819 shares in the company, valued at $181,732,485.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $249.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $235.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.76.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

