Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $38.97 Million Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,354 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 3,633 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.39% of Wynn Resorts worth $38,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,038 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $14,214,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Concord Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $2,461,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 540.6% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,179 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,028,618 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,127,456,000 after buying an additional 166,594 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $208,634.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,689 shares in the company, valued at $447,894.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $95.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.87 and a 200-day moving average of $89.05. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $71.63 and a 52 week high of $110.38.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 53.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upgraded Wynn Resorts to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.20.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

