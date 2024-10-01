Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $39.98 Million Position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,383,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,078 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.49% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $39,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 1,596.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 52.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LXP has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on LXP Industrial Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

LXP Industrial Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE LXP opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 251.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $10.56.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,300.00%.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Featured Stories

