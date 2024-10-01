Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 15,379 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,570,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,379 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.17% of HealthStream worth $43,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 172.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in HealthStream by 405.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in HealthStream during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Stock Performance

Shares of HealthStream stock opened at $28.84 on Tuesday. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $31.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.68 million, a P/E ratio of 49.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.36.

HealthStream Announces Dividend

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $71.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

Insider Transactions at HealthStream

In other news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $39,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,960.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HealthStream news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $39,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,960.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin P. O’hara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $84,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,041.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

HealthStream Profile

(Free Report)

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

Featured Articles

