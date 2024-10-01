Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,688,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,701 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.05% of Artivion worth $43,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artivion during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Artivion by 38.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Artivion during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Artivion during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Artivion by 291.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Artivion alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Artivion from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Artivion from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Artivion from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Insider Transactions at Artivion

In other news, Director Anthony B. Semedo sold 9,709 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $242,627.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,633.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anthony B. Semedo sold 9,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $242,627.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,633.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 2,383 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $61,386.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,252,950.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,679 shares of company stock valued at $626,518 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Artivion Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE AORT opened at $26.62 on Tuesday. Artivion, Inc. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $29.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -110.92 and a beta of 1.74.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Artivion had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $98.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Artivion Profile

(Free Report)

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.