Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS) Shares Purchased by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 199.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,425 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $5,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 30.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 15,111 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 90.0% during the second quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 598,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,734,000 after purchasing an additional 283,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 982,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,450,000 after purchasing an additional 96,319 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

DFIS stock opened at $26.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

