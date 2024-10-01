Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Shares Down 7.8%

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report) fell 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $91.45 and last traded at $91.71. 304,389 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,381,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.49.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $901.63 million, a P/E ratio of 105.26 and a beta of 3.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.29 and a 200-day moving average of $80.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 7.3% in the second quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 27.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 2.1% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 23,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,006,000.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

