Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,075 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXL. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 98.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 437.1% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 82,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SOXL opened at $36.68 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $70.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.15.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

