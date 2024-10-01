Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Free Report) dropped 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.70 and last traded at $41.78. Approximately 5,259,076 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 19,452,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.34.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 3.74.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.