Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Shares Down 4.5%

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $83.31 and last traded at $83.55. Approximately 129,726 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,016,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.53.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 4.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.91.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth $988,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,956,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 577.2% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 23,140 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 27.5% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

