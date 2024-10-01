Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) dropped 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.86 and last traded at $12.90. Approximately 19,110,342 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 33,135,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.82.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0803 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
