Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) dropped 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.86 and last traded at $12.90. Approximately 19,110,342 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 33,135,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.82.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 6.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0803 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter worth about $120,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 16.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter worth about $223,000.

