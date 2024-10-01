Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,500 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the August 31st total of 181,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Docebo Stock Down 1.5 %

Docebo stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.52. The stock had a trading volume of 13,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,127. Docebo has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $56.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.91 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Get Docebo alerts:

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Docebo had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $53.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Docebo will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Docebo

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCBO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Docebo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo in the second quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo in the second quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DCBO. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Docebo from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Docebo in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Docebo in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on Docebo

About Docebo

(Get Free Report)

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.