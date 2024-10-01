Dodds Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Dodds Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,016 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.3% of Dodds Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Dodds Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,713,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,406,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 18,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,782,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,121,037.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,121,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,884 shares of company stock worth $23,723,887. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $233.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $237.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $187.00 to $186.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.76.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

