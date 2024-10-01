Dolly Varden Silver (CVE:DV) Price Target Increased to C$1.60 by Analysts at Raymond James

Dolly Varden Silver (CVE:DV – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$1.25 to C$1.60 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.45% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dolly Varden Silver’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.
Separately, Haywood Securities raised shares of Dolly Varden Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.
Dolly Varden Silver Stock Up 0.9 %
Dolly Varden Silver (CVE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Dolly Varden Silver will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dolly Varden Silver Company Profile
Dolly Varden Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Kitsault Valley project, which comprises the Dolly Varden property and the Homestake Ridge property located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, Canada; and the Big Bulk property located in Canada.
