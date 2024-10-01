Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,300 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the August 31st total of 104,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Doma Stock Performance
Shares of DOMA remained flat at $6.28 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.58. Doma has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average of $5.92.
Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.65 million during the quarter. Doma had a negative return on equity of 2,120.08% and a negative net margin of 28.68%.
About Doma
Doma Holdings Inc issues residential and commercial title insurance for purchase and refinance transactions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Underwriting; and Corporate and Other. The company offers title insurance underwriting, including policies referred to through its third-party agents' channel; and other insurance services for the residential real estate market.
