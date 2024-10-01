Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,300 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the August 31st total of 104,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Doma Stock Performance

Shares of DOMA remained flat at $6.28 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.58. Doma has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average of $5.92.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.65 million during the quarter. Doma had a negative return on equity of 2,120.08% and a negative net margin of 28.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Doma

About Doma

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Doma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Doma Holdings Inc. ( NYSE:DOMA Free Report ) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.39% of Doma worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doma Holdings Inc issues residential and commercial title insurance for purchase and refinance transactions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Underwriting; and Corporate and Other. The company offers title insurance underwriting, including policies referred to through its third-party agents' channel; and other insurance services for the residential real estate market.

